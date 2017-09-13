Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)
TUPRS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
128.70TRY
17 Oct 2017
128.70TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.60TL (+0.47%)
0.60TL (+0.47%)
Prev Close
128.10TL
128.10TL
Open
128.60TL
128.60TL
Day's High
129.80TL
129.80TL
Day's Low
127.90TL
127.90TL
Volume
1,039,700
1,039,700
Avg. Vol
1,076,601
1,076,601
52-wk High
130.30TL
130.30TL
52-wk Low
59.70TL
59.70TL
About
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the refining of crude oil and petroleum products. It is mainly engaged in the following fields: to provide and refine crude oil, to import and export petroleum products, and to establish and operate domestic and foreign... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL30,876.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|250.42
|Dividend:
|6.22
|Yield (%):
|5.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
