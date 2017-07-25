Edition:
TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVSC.NS)

TVSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,099.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.50 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs3,106.25
Open
Rs3,106.20
Day's High
Rs3,120.00
Day's Low
Rs3,057.60
Volume
4,247
Avg. Vol
7,303
52-wk High
Rs4,340.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,925.15

About

TVS Srichakra Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of tires and tubes, including road use tires/tubes, which includes two wheeler tires and tubes; off the road tires used in implements/forklifts/industrial tractors, and other machinery, non-highway service tires, such as sand tires, grader

Overall

Beta: 1.61
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs23,004.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7.66
Dividend: 50.70
Yield (%): 1.69

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

Latest News about TVSC.NS

BRIEF-TVS Srichakra CFO K P Rangaraj resigns

* Says resignation of K P Rangaraj as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 24, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uvKfWq) Further company coverage:

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TVS Srichakra seeks members' nod for appointment of R Naresh as MD

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of R Naresh as managing director

24 Jul 2017
