Edition:
India

TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)

TVSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

685.90INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.25 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs683.65
Open
Rs686.00
Day's High
Rs691.65
Day's Low
Rs681.30
Volume
495,589
Avg. Vol
1,024,225
52-wk High
Rs703.90
52-wk Low
Rs338.00

Chart for

About

TVS Motor Company Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, three wheelers, parts and accessories. The Company's motorcycles include Apache Series RTR, Phoenix 125, Victor, StaR City+, Sport and Max4R. Its scooters include Jupiter, Wego, Scooty Zest 110, Scooty Streak and Scooty Pep +. Its mopeds... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.75
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs313,510.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 475.09
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about TVSM.NS

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Sept total sales up about 23 pct y-o-y

* Says Sept total sales of 359,850 vehicles versus 293,257 vehicles last year

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-TVS Motor Co says CFO S G Murali retires

Sept 26 TVS Motor Company Ltd * Says CFO S G Murali retires Source text - http://bit.ly/2wQCL4O Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TVS Motor Company launches TVS Victor premium edition motorcycle

* Says launches TVS Victor 'Premium Edition', a 110cc motorcycle

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 bln real estate investment platform

* TVS Emerald & ASK Group partners to setup INR 4 billion real estate investment platform

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Co Aug total sales up about 16 pct

* August total sales of 317,563 vehicles versus 274,303 vehicles last year

01 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's TVS Motor to set up 11.10 bln rupees 2-wheeler plant in Mysuru - Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

24 Aug 2017

MEDIA-India's TVS Motor to pump in 4.50 bln rupees to ramp up capacity - PTI in Times of India

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

17 Aug 2017

TVS Motor first-quarter profit up nearly 7 percent, misses estimates

TVS Motor Co Ltd posted a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.

11 Aug 2017

India's TVS Motor Q1 profit up nearly 7 pct, misses estimates

Aug 11 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd posted a nearly 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's TVS Motor June-qtr profit up about 7 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year

11 Aug 2017
» More TVSM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates