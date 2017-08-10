Edition:
India

United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)

UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

837.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.70 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs836.10
Open
Rs841.00
Day's High
Rs855.00
Day's Low
Rs832.55
Volume
277,892
Avg. Vol
228,112
52-wk High
Rs923.95
52-wk Low
Rs717.20

Chart for

About

United Breweries Limited (UBL) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of beer, including licensing of brands. The Company offers a range of brands, such as Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Blue, Bullet, Cannon 10000, Kalyani Black Label,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs226,502.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 264.41
Dividend: 1.15
Yield (%): 0.13

Financials

Latest News about UBBW.NS

BRIEF-India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct

* June quarter profit 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.47 billion rupees last year

10 Aug 2017

TABLE-India's United Breweries March-qtr profit falls

May 18 United Breweries Ltd's earnings in the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) March 2017 March 2016 Profit for the period 0.067 0.524 Total Income from operations 25.62 24.94 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pNfXiK NOTE: United Breweries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of beer including licensing of brands which constitutes a single operati

18 May 2017

BRIEF-United Breweries discontinues brewing ops in brewery at Naubatpur

* Says discontinuation of brewing operations in our brewery at Naubatpur, district Patna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 May 2017

Sensex ends flat after volatile session

Indian shares ended little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited key corporate results including that of ICICI Bank Ltd, while the market watch for the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

03 May 2017

BRIEF-United Breweries says co not aware of development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders

* United Breweries clarifies on news item regarding Heineken's proposal to lenders to buy Mallya's pledged shares in united breweries

03 May 2017

Indian shares little changed; ICICI Bank results in focus

May 3 Indian shares were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as key corporate results including that of ICICI Bank Ltd remained in focus, with investors also keeping an eye out for the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

03 May 2017

BUZZ-India's UB Group firms surge on Heineken stake hike report

** Shares of United Breweries Ltd and United Breweries Holdings Ltd surge as much as 6.2 pct and 9.9 pct respectively

03 May 2017
» More UBBW.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates