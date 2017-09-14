Edition:
UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG.L)

UDG.L on London Stock Exchange

918.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.50 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
922.50
Open
921.50
Day's High
922.50
Day's Low
912.50
Volume
67,639
Avg. Vol
699,235
52-wk High
922.50
52-wk Low
612.00

UDG Healthcare plc, formerly United Drug plc, is a healthcare services provider in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Company operates in three segments. The Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services segment is engaged in the provision of sales, marketing and healthcare communicat... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,506.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 248.33
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Latest News about UDG.L

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare ‍announces acquisition of US-based healthcare communications agency​

* ‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF US-BASED HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY FOR UP TO $75.8M​

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare acquires Cambridge Biomarketing

* Says acquisition of Cambridge Biomarketing LLC, a US-based healthcare communications business, for a total consideration of up to $35 mln

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare ‍acquires Vynamic for up to $32 mln

* ‍Acquisition of Vynamic Llc, a US-based healthcare industry management consulting firm, for total consideration of up to $32 million​

12 Jul 2017

UDG Healthcare raises full-year outlook, eyes further deals

May 23 UDG Healthcare Plc could spend up to $600 million for acquisitions, its chief executive said, after the company raised its full-year earnings estimate as a recent acquisition helped prop up profit in the first half.

23 May 2017
