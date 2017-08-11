Edition:
Uflex Ltd (UFLX.NS)

UFLX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

457.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.80 (-2.72%)
Prev Close
Rs469.95
Open
Rs471.00
Day's High
Rs474.80
Day's Low
Rs455.55
Volume
157,210
Avg. Vol
251,843
52-wk High
Rs494.80
52-wk Low
Rs226.55

UFLEX Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of flexible packaging products. The Company also offers a flexible packaging solution to its customers across the globe. The Company's products include printed, laminated, metalized, co-extruded, coated, embossed, plain plastic films and hologrammed sticker... (more)

Beta: 1.61
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs31,834.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 72.21
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.79

BRIEF-India's Uflex June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 930.5 million rupees versus profit of 861.6 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017
