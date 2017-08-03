Edition:
India

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGPA3.SA)

UGPA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

78.22BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 78.22
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,293,982
52-wk High
R$ 79.76
52-wk Low
R$ 62.90

Chart for

About

Ultrapar Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the automotive fuel retail. The Company operates in five segments: Gas distribution (Ultragaz), which distributes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial and industrial consumers in the South, Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil; Fuel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.45
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 43,238.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 556.41
Dividend: 0.85
Yield (%): 1.98

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about UGPA3.SA

Ultrapar shares tumble as Brazil blocks fuel distributor Ale takeover

BRASILIA Shares of Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA fell the most in two and a half years on Wednesday after antitrust watchdog Cade voted unanimously to reject its proposed acquisition of rival fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA.

03 Aug 2017

UPDATE 4-Ultrapar shares tumble as Brazil blocks fuel distributor Ale takeover

BRASILIA, Aug 2 Shares of Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA fell the most in two and a half years on Wednesday after antitrust watchdog Cade voted unanimously to reject its proposed acquisition of rival fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA.

03 Aug 2017

Brazil's Cade unanimously rejects Alesat takeover by Ultrapar

BRASILIA, Aug 2 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade unanimously rejected on Wednesday the takeover of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA.

02 Aug 2017

Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade defends rejection of Ale takeover by Ultrapar

BRASILIA, Aug 2 The rapporteur at Brazil's antitrust watchdog for the acquisition of fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis by rival Ultrapar Participações SA defended the rejection of the deal on Wednesday.

02 Aug 2017

Brazil regulators postpone ruling on Ultrapar purchase of ALE

SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.

22 Jun 2017
» More UGPA3.SA News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.AS) €25.93 -0.00
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSb.L) 2,349.00 -4.50
Chevron Corporation (CVX.N) $118.64 +0.44
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.N) $83.11 +0.37
Dow Chemical Co (DOW) $7.07 -0.01
Clariant AG (CLN.S) CHF24.55 +0.02
BASF SE (BASFn.DE) €90.17 -0.28

Earnings vs. Estimates