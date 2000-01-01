Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)
UJVF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
337.30INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Ujjivan Financial Services Limited, formerly Ujjivan Financial Services Private Limited, is a non-banking finance company engaged in the micro finance lending business. The Company's products and services include Microfinance, Micro and Small Enterprise Business (MSE) Finance, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Finance, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs39,940.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|119.74
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09