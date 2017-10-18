UltraTech Cement September-quarter profit falls 28 percent RUETERS - UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 10 Aug 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18297.40 NSE 61775.40 ============= TOTAL 80072.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

BRIEF-Ultratech Cement gets members' nod for issue of NCDs * Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth INR 90 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

9:30 am: UltraTech Cement earnings call in Mumbai.

UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net profit on Tuesday.

