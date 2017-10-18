Edition:
UltraTech Cement Ltd

4,205.05INR
3:54pm IST
Rs170.70 (+4.23%)
Rs4,034.35
Rs4,049.00
Rs4,224.00
Rs4,049.00
486,553
229,079
Rs4,533.10
Rs3,050.00

About

UltraTech Cement Limited is engaged in the business of cement and cement-related products. The Company manufactures a range of products that cater to construction needs from foundation to finish, including Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Blast Furnace Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), white cement and...

Financials

P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement September-quarter profit falls 28 percent

RUETERS - UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.

18 Oct 2017

India's UltraTech Cement Sept-qtr profit falls 28 pct

Oct 18 UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 4.31 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees last year

18 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 10

Aug 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18297.40 NSE 61775.40 ============= TOTAL 80072.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ultratech Cement gets members' nod for issue of NCDs

* Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth INR 90 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Jul 2017

Morning News Call - India, July 19

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07192017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: UltraTech Cement earnings call in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Central Board of Excise and Customs chairperson Vanaja N Sarna and GSTN officials to be present at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am

19 Jul 2017

UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent

UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net profit on Tuesday.

18 Jul 2017

India's UltraTech Cement June-Qtr consol profit up 15 pct

July 18 UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net profit on Tuesday.

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement June-qtr consol profit up about 15 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 8.98 billion rupees versus 7.80 billion rupees

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ultratech Cement commissions slag grinding capacity in Bihar

* Says commissioning of slag grinding capacity at Patliputra, Bihar

12 May 2017
