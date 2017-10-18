UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS)
4,205.05INR
3:54pm IST
Rs170.70 (+4.23%)
Rs4,034.35
Rs4,049.00
Rs4,224.00
Rs4,049.00
486,553
229,079
Rs4,533.10
Rs3,050.00
UltraTech Cement September-quarter profit falls 28 percent
RUETERS - UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.
India's UltraTech Cement Sept-qtr profit falls 28 pct
Oct 18 UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.
BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 4.31 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees last year
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 10
Aug 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18297.40 NSE 61775.40 ============= TOTAL 80072.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
BRIEF-Ultratech Cement gets members' nod for issue of NCDs
* Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth INR 90 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Morning News Call - India, July 19
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07192017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: UltraTech Cement earnings call in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Central Board of Excise and Customs chairperson Vanaja N Sarna and GSTN officials to be present at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am
UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent
UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net profit on Tuesday.
India's UltraTech Cement June-Qtr consol profit up 15 pct
July 18 UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net profit on Tuesday.
BRIEF-India's Ultratech Cement June-qtr consol profit up about 15 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 8.98 billion rupees versus 7.80 billion rupees
BRIEF-Ultratech Cement commissions slag grinding capacity in Bihar
* Says commissioning of slag grinding capacity at Patliputra, Bihar