Umicore SA (UMI.BR)

UMI.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

37.72EUR
7:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
€37.67
Open
€37.67
Day's High
€37.92
Day's Low
€37.35
Volume
276,343
Avg. Vol
685,134
52-wk High
€39.00
52-wk Low
€23.92

About

Umicore SA is a Belgium-based global materials technology group. It focuses on application areas, such as materials science, chemistry and metallurgy. Its activities are oriented around three business areas: Catalysis, Energy & Surface technologies and Recycling. Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from clean... (more)

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): €8,154.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 112.00
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 1.30

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

Oct 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

11:37am IST

UPDATE 1-Electric vehicle demand fuels Umicore profit rise

July 31 Strong demand for materials used in electric vehicles helped Belgian group Umicore to report first-half operating income (EBIT) above analysts' estimates on Monday.

31 Jul 2017

Chile receives 12 bids for value-added lithium projects

SANTIAGO, July 10 Twelve companies from seven countries have applied to manufacture lithium-linked products in Chile, officials told journalists on Monday, in what they called a victory for the mining country's push to add value to its exports.

11 Jul 2017

Umicore sees 2017 operating profit growth of up to 20 pct

BRUSSELS, April 25 Belgium's Umicore said on Tuesday it expected its operating profit to grow by between 11 and 20 percent this year due to strong demand for battery and catalyst material, following a 6 percent rise in 2016.

25 Apr 2017
