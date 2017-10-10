Edition:
India

Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)

UNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

126.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.80 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs125.85
Open
Rs127.00
Day's High
Rs127.30
Day's Low
Rs125.55
Volume
1,612,791
Avg. Vol
3,145,546
52-wk High
Rs205.10
52-wk Low
Rs116.00

Chart for

About

Union Bank of India is an India-based bank engaged in providing banking and financial services to its customers. The Bank offers products and services in three categories: Deposits, Loans and Advances, and Remittances and Collections. Its segments include Treasury operations, Corporate and Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.10
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs94,399.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 726.43
Dividend: 1.95
Yield (%): 1.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about UNBK.NS

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac

10 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 4

Oct 4 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30358.60 NSE 91664.80 ============= TOTAL 122023.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

04 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 29

Sep 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30628.10 NSE 93102.50 ============= TOTAL 123730.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

29 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28

Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

28 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 25

Sep 25 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 23076.00 NSE 49702.70 ============= TOTAL 72778.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

25 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 22

Sep 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12840.40 NSE 42555.70 ============= TOTAL 55396.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

22 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 21

Sep 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12571.30 NSE 33628.50 ============= TOTAL 46199.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

21 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 15

Sep 15 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 9948.70 NSE 37094.80 ============= TOTAL 47043.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

15 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 5

Sep 5 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11242.30 NSE 42668.50 ============= TOTAL 53910.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

05 Sep 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 1

Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd

01 Sep 2017
» More UNBK.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates