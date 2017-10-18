Edition:
UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N)

UNH.N on New York Stock Exchange

207.49USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$4.24 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
$203.25
Open
$204.26
Day's High
$208.21
Day's Low
$203.69
Volume
2,487,480
Avg. Vol
857,573
52-wk High
$208.21
52-wk Low
$136.22

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum. UnitedHeal... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): $191,496.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 966.86
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 1.51

US STOCKS-Dow pierces 23,000 but ends below milestone

18 Oct 2017

UnitedHealth sees growth in 2018, opportunities in Trump plans

UnitedHealth Group Inc , the largest U.S. health insurer, said earnings will grow 13 to 16 percent in 2018 as medical costs remain low, and that it expects to benefit from new insurance products backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

17 Oct 2017

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow cracks 23,000 mark for the first time

Oct 17 The Dow Industrials breached the 23,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a rally in shares of UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson.

17 Oct 2017

Competitors

  Price Chg
Aetna Inc (AET.N) $160.84 +3.20
Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) $194.69 +1.49
CIGNA Corporation (CI.N) $191.42 +3.20
Health Net, Inc. (HNT.N) -- --
Humana Inc (HUM.N) $245.81 +3.12
CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) $76.49 +1.86
Catamaran Corp (CCT.TO) -- --
Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.OQ) $59.51 --

