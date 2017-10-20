Edition:
India

Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR (UNIFINA.MX)

UNIFINA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

63.28MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.91 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
$62.37
Open
$64.63
Day's High
$64.85
Day's Low
$61.00
Volume
506,761
Avg. Vol
515,514
52-wk High
$66.00
52-wk Low
$44.22

Chart for

About

Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR is a Mexico-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company operates though three business segments. The Operating Lease segment is responsible for operating leases for construction and industrial equipment, machinery, various types of transportations vehicles, including cars,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $21,610.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 352.80
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 1.64

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates