Unipar Carbocloro SA (UNIP6.SA)
UNIP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.42BRL
20 Oct 2017
13.42BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 13.42
R$ 13.42
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
137,220
137,220
52-wk High
R$ 14.15
R$ 14.15
52-wk Low
R$ 6.40
R$ 6.40
About
Unipar Carbocloro SA is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the chemical industry. Through its investment in the entity Carbocloro SA Industrias Quimicas, the Company is involved in the production of liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, ethylene dichloride, sodium hypochlorite, caustic soda liquid and in flakes.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 1,019.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|83.55
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|2.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
Brazil shareholder urges peers to set higher price for Unipar tender
SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazilian investor Luiz Barsi has urged other minority shareholders in Unipar Carbocloro SA to set an asking price for their shares well above a management-led tender to take the Brazilian chemical producer private.