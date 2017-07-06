Edition:
Unipar Carbocloro SA (UNIP6.SA)

UNIP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.42BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 13.42
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
137,220
52-wk High
R$ 14.15
52-wk Low
R$ 6.40

About

Unipar Carbocloro SA is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the chemical industry. Through its investment in the entity Carbocloro SA Industrias Quimicas, the Company is involved in the production of liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, ethylene dichloride, sodium hypochlorite, caustic soda liquid and in flakes.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.46
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 1,019.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 83.55
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 2.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Latest News about UNIP6.SA

Brazil shareholder urges peers to set higher price for Unipar tender

SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazilian investor Luiz Barsi has urged other minority shareholders in Unipar Carbocloro SA to set an asking price for their shares well above a management-led tender to take the Brazilian chemical producer private.

06 Jul 2017
