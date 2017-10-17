Edition:
United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)

UNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,501.50INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs32.40 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs2,469.10
Open
Rs2,456.00
Day's High
Rs2,514.10
Day's Low
Rs2,456.00
Volume
257,241
Avg. Vol
387,005
52-wk High
Rs2,774.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,773.45

United Spirits Limited is a spirits company engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of alcoholic beverages. The Company operates through two segments: India and Outside India. The India segment is engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of Beverage Alcohol (Spirits and Wines), including... (more)

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs343,147.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 145.33
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 17

Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software & Systems P

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-United Spirits seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 7.5 bln rupees on private placement basis

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjeev Churiwala as executive director and chief financial officer

07 Aug 2017

TABLE-India's United Spirits June-qtr profit rises about 44 pct y/y

July 24 Indian liquor company United Spirits Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. June 2017 June 2016 Profit 629 438 Total income 58,477 58,772 Note - The results are standalone. All figures are in million rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - http://bit.ly/2uqLg1W (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhr

24 Jul 2017

BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue

** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15

31 May 2017

BRIEF-United Spirits March-qtr loss widens

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 59 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 59.31 billion rupees

30 May 2017
