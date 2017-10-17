ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 17 Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software & Systems P

BRIEF-United Spirits seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 7.5 bln rupees on private placement basis * Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjeev Churiwala as executive director and chief financial officer

TABLE-India's United Spirits June-qtr profit rises about 44 pct y/y July 24 Indian liquor company United Spirits Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. June 2017 June 2016 Profit 629 438 Total income 58,477 58,772 Note - The results are standalone. All figures are in million rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - http://bit.ly/2uqLg1W (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhr

BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue ** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15