Unitech Ltd (UNTE.BO)
UNTE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
6.38INR
3:58pm IST
6.38INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+4.93%)
Rs0.30 (+4.93%)
Prev Close
Rs6.08
Rs6.08
Open
Rs6.10
Rs6.10
Day's High
Rs6.67
Rs6.67
Day's Low
Rs6.03
Rs6.03
Volume
6,074,967
6,074,967
Avg. Vol
7,962,682
7,962,682
52-wk High
Rs9.87
Rs9.87
52-wk Low
Rs3.89
Rs3.89
About
Unitech Limited is engaged in real estate activities. The Company is engaged in developing/constructing residential and commercial properties in India and selling the immovable properties to customers. Its segments include Real estate and related activities, Property management, Hospitality, Transmission Tower, Investment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,398.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,616.30
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Unitech managing directors granted bail in Noida flat case
* Unitech clarifies on news item "Unitech promoters sent to 4-day custody in a cheating case"
BRIEF-Unitech to provide compensation for property construction delay
* Unitech Ltd clarifies on news item "unitech bosses sent to police custody in fraud case"