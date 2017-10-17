Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS)
UNTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+5.79%)
Prev Close
Rs6.05
Open
Rs6.15
Day's High
Rs6.70
Day's Low
Rs6.00
Volume
33,257,841
Avg. Vol
37,748,840
52-wk High
Rs9.85
52-wk Low
Rs3.85
About
Unitech Limited is engaged in real estate activities. The Company is engaged in developing/constructing residential and commercial properties in India and selling the immovable properties to customers. Its segments include Real estate and related activities, Property management, Hospitality, Transmission Tower, Investment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,398.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,616.30
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Unitech managing directors granted bail in Noida flat case
* Unitech clarifies on news item "Unitech promoters sent to 4-day custody in a cheating case"
BRIEF-Unitech to provide compensation for property construction delay
* Unitech Ltd clarifies on news item "unitech bosses sent to police custody in fraud case"