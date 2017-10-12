Fitch Rates UOB's Basel III Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities Final 'BBB' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB, AA-/Stable) USD650 million 3.875% non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities a final rating of 'BBB'. This follows the completion of the securities issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 10 October 20

Fitch Rates UOB's Basel III Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities 'BBB(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB, AA-/Stable) proposed US dollar-denominated non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The securities, the first US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital securities issued by the bank, are intended to qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital securities under the Basel III regi

BRIEF-United Overseas Bank says Deputy Prime Minister approved merger of UOB and its unit Far Eastern Bank * Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam issued certificate of approval regarding merger of uob and its unit far eastern bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

United Overseas Bank qtrly profit rises 5.5 pct to 2-year high SINGAPORE, July 28 Singapore's United Overseas Bank posted a 5.5 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit, largely boosted by growth in net interest income and fee and commission income.

BRIEF-United Overseas Bank appoints Michael Lien Jown Leam as non- independent non-executive director * Appoints Messrs Alexander Charles Hungate, Wong Kan Seng And Alvin Yeo Khirn Hai as independent non-executive directors

BRIEF-United Overseas Bank entered into a merger agreement with Far Eastern Bank * Proposed Merger Of Far Eastern Bank Limited Into United Overseas Bank Limited

Singapore fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked dealings, wraps up review SINGAPORE/ZURICH Singapore's central bank has fined Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) a total of S$1.6 million ($1.2 million) for breaching anti-money laundering rules in transactions related to Malaysia's scandal-ridden state fund 1MDB.

