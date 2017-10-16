Edition:
Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

UTG.L on London Stock Exchange

705.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
710.00
Open
708.00
Day's High
710.00
Day's Low
699.50
Volume
114,097
Avg. Vol
663,966
52-wk High
728.50
52-wk Low
541.57

About

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property. The Operations segment is... (more)

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,697.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 240.74
Dividend: 1.30
Yield (%): --

CORRECTED-Capita staff to strike over pension changes - Unite

Oct 16 Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Unite Group says USAF and LSAV ‍valuations up 1.6 pct in Q3

* UNITE GROUP PLC - ‍VALUATIONS RISE 1.6% IN Q3 QUARTERLY VALUATION UPDATE FOR UNITE UK STUDENT ACCOMMODATION FUND AND LONDON STUDENT ACCOMMODATION JV

09 Oct 2017

Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services , in a move criticized by trade union Unite.

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Unite Group says sales performance will deliver annual rental growth at mid to upper end of 3.0-3.5 pct expectations

* CURRENTLY 99% LET ACROSS ITS 49,000 BED PORTFOLIO FOR 2017/18 ACADEMIC YEAR

26 Sep 2017

British Airways cabin crew to pause strike action for talks - union

LONDON, Aug 22 There will be a pause in industrial action among British Airways' mixed-fleet cabin crew in a bid to resolve a conflict over pay and penalties for striking workers, Britain's Unite Union said on Tuesday.

22 Aug 2017

Royal Bank of Scotland to cut 880 IT jobs by 2020: union

LONDON Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut around 900 technology jobs at its London office by 2020, in its latest plan to reduce costs, the Unite union said, although the bank said no figures had been finalised.

15 Aug 2017

Royal Bank of Scotland to cut 880 IT jobs by 2020 - union

LONDON Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut around 900 technology jobs at its London office by 2020, in its latest plan to reduce costs, the Unite union said, although the bank said no figures had been finalised.

15 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Royal Bank of Scotland to cut 880 IT jobs by 2020 - union

LONDON, Aug 15 Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut around 900 technology jobs at its London office by 2020, in its latest plan to reduce costs, the Unite union said, although the bank said no figures had been finalised.

15 Aug 2017
