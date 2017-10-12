United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)
120.93USD
20 Oct 2017
$1.44 (+1.21%)
$119.49
$120.00
$120.93
$119.78
874,156
902,304
$124.77
$97.67
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$94,438.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|798.77
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|2.37
Financials
BRIEF-United Technologies adds Meghan O'Sullivan to its board
* Meghan L. O'sullivan, of Harvard University, to join United Technologies board of directors
BRIEF-United technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.70/share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LPC: Low rates, improving economy ignite US syndicated lending
NEW YORK, Sept 29 A burst of loans to highly indebted companies to cut borrowing costs and acquire corporate targets while interest rates remain low boosted US syndicated lending by 24% to an all-time high for any nine-month period, charting a course toward a record issuance year.
BRIEF-Cyient says United Tech's unit Carrier International (Maurititus) sells balance shareholding in co
* Says United Tech Corp's unit Carrier International (maurititus) sold balance shareholding in co Source text - http://bit.ly/2xKAneI Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-China's C919 jet could do 3rd test flight within days -COMAC exec
* COMAC, UAC announce name of joint wide-body jet (Updates with details, quote)
BRIEF-Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co
* Says United Technologies Corporation sells its minority equity stake in Cyient Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQCzI5 Further company coverage:
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
U.S. defence contractor Northrop Grumman Corp said on Monday it would buy Orbital ATK Inc for about $7.8 billion in a deal that gives it greater access to lucrative government contracts and expands its arsenal of missile defence systems and space rockets. | Video
U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp said on Monday it would buy Orbital ATK Inc for about $7.8 billion in a deal that gives it greater access to lucrative government contracts and expands its arsenal of missile defense systems and space rockets. | Video
Northrop Grumman nears deal to purchase Orbital ATK: source
NEW YORK U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp is poised to announce a purchase of missile and rocket maker Orbital ATK Inc as soon as Monday, a person familiar with the transaction said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp is poised to announce a purchase of missile and rocket maker Orbital ATK Inc as soon as Monday, a person familiar with the transaction said on Sunday.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|General Electric Company (GE.N)
|$23.83
|+0.25
|Honeywell International Inc. (HON.N)
|$145.35
|+1.73
|Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR.L)
|929.10
|+3.11
|Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RRb.L)
|--
|--
|Turbomecanica SA (ROTBM.BX)
|--
|--