UPDATE 1-United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

Oil weakness and investor nerves send Britain's FTSE 100 to first quarterly loss in a year * UK blue chips set quarterly loss, worst month since Sep. 2015