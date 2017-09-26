Edition:
India

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

UU.L on London Stock Exchange

842.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
842.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,286,014
52-wk High
1,078.00
52-wk Low
827.00

Chart for

About

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,881.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 681.89
Dividend: 25.92
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about UU.L

UPDATE 1-United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue

Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

26 Sep 2017

United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue

Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

26 Sep 2017

Oil weakness and investor nerves send Britain's FTSE 100 to first quarterly loss in a year

* UK blue chips set quarterly loss, worst month since Sep. 2015

30 Jun 2017

Britain's FTSE 100 set for biggest monthly loss since early 2016

LONDON, June 30 A drop among oil stocks, miners and by United Utilities kept the UK's top share index in negative territory on Friday as it headed for its biggest monthly loss since January 2016.

30 Jun 2017
» More UU.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates