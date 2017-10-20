Edition:
Visa Inc (V.N)

V.N on New York Stock Exchange

107.55USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.53 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$107.02
Open
$107.50
Day's High
$107.70
Day's Low
$106.97
Volume
2,762,070
Avg. Vol
2,029,314
52-wk High
$109.26
52-wk Low
$75.17

Chart for

About

Visa Inc. (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): $244,066.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,286.76
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 0.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about V.N

UPDATE 3-PayPal tops profit estimates, lifts target on mobile payments growth

Oct 19 Sharp growth in mobile payments led PayPal Holdings Inc to report a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday and lift its guidance for earnings through the rest of the year.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18 pct

* Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18%, and announces record date for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Visa and Billtrust partner to simplify B2B virtual card acceptance

* Announced partnership with Billtrust to help streamline reconciliation of B2B payments and increase automation of virtual card payments

17 Oct 2017

UK consumer spending spikes up in September, but trend gloomy: Visa

(This October 8 story has been corrected to show survey was published on Monday, not Friday)

09 Oct 2017

American Express wins dismissal of lawsuit over lost Costco contract

NEW YORK, Oct 2 American Express Co has won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing the credit card services company of defrauding shareholders about the loss in 2015 of a lucrative co-branding relationship with Costco Wholesale Corp .

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding​

* Vantiv Inc - Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Visa calls for redemption all of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017

* Visa Inc - on Sept 11, co called for redemption all of $1.75 billion principal amount outstanding of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017‍​ - SEC filing

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Visa Inc files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $2.5 bln

* Visa Inc says files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing‍​

09 Sep 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
American Express Company (AXP.N) $92.09 +0.19
Mastercard Inc (MA.N) $145.38 +0.40
Discover Financial Services (DFS.N) $66.57 +0.91
Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL.OQ) $70.97 0.00

