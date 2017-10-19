Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO (VAKBN.IS)
VAKBN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.45TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.02TL (+0.31%)
Prev Close
6.43TL
Open
6.47TL
Day's High
6.63TL
Day's Low
6.35TL
Volume
14,225,325
Avg. Vol
11,903,653
52-wk High
7.31TL
52-wk Low
4.09TL
About
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO is a Turkey-based company, which provides a range of banking products and services. It offers its products and services through its corporate, commercial and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) banking, as well as through its retail and private banking business lines. The Bank is also active in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL15,475.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,500.00
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09