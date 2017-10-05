Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)
VAKR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
552.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs10.10 (+1.86%)
Prev Close
Rs542.55
Open
Rs544.90
Day's High
Rs555.00
Day's Low
Rs537.75
Volume
1,613,804
Avg. Vol
1,186,383
52-wk High
Rs558.20
52-wk Low
Rs233.05
About
Vakrangee Limited is a technology company. The Company's segments include e-Governance Projects and Vakrangee Kendra. The e-Governance Projects segment offers collection services, including payment of electricity, telephone and mobiles; recruitment application processing, including processing of applications for recruitment of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs257,289.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|529.40
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.41
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System
* Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System
BRIEF-India's Vakrangee June qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 1.68 billion rupees versus profit 1.21 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Vakrangee March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago