494.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.45 (+0.09%)
Rs494.10
Rs499.00
Rs499.00
Rs492.80
11,451
88,240
Rs573.40
Rs340.00

About

Varun Beverages Limited is engaged in manufacturing, selling, bottling and distribution of beverages of Pepsi brand. The Company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water. PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs94,677.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 182.51
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.48

BRIEF-Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Varun Beverages June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 2.46 billion rupees versus 2.03 billion rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Varun Beverages posts March-qtr consol profit

* March quarter consol net profit 68.9 million rupees versus loss 557.1 million rupees year ago

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products

* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage:

04 May 2017
