BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit * Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles approves issue of NCDs * Says approved to issue NCDs worth INR 5 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles ‍approves issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees * Says ‍approved issue of ncds worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2w67FTb Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles to consider issue of NCDs * Says to consider issue of non- convertible debentures upto an amount of INR 5 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Vardhman Textiles June-qtr profit falls * June quarter PAT 1.39 billion rupees versus profit 1.50 billion rupees year ago