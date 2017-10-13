Va Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.NS)
23 Oct 2017
About
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 11
(Repeating to add additional ratings as of October 10, 2017) Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT
BRIEF-Va Tech Wabag files appeal against NCLT order for initiation of CIRP
* Says filed appeal against NCLT order for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process Source text - http://bit.ly/2g6AqeS Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Va Tech Wabag June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 101.7 million rupees versus profit 65.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's VA Tech Wabag seeks members' nod for raising funds worth up to 4 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for increase in the borrowing limits to up to 50 billion rupees