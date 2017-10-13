Edition:
Va Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.NS)

VATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

599.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.50 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs596.80
Open
Rs598.80
Day's High
Rs600.00
Day's Low
Rs586.60
Volume
63,493
Avg. Vol
152,317
52-wk High
Rs749.90
52-wk Low
Rs449.95

About

VA Tech Wabag Limited is a holding company engaged in water treatment field. The Company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. The Company's segments include India and Rest... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.78
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs32,058.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 54.59
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 0.68

Latest News about VATE.NS

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 11

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of October 10, 2017) Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Va Tech Wabag files appeal against NCLT order for initiation of CIRP

* Says filed appeal against NCLT order for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2g6AqeS Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Va Tech Wabag June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 101.7 million rupees versus profit 65.9 million rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's VA Tech Wabag seeks members' nod for raising funds worth up to 4 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for increase in the borrowing limits to up to 50 billion rupees

05 Jul 2017
