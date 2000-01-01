Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (VBKG.DE)
VBKG.DE on Xetra
7.55EUR
5:50pm IST
7.55EUR
5:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.25 (-3.21%)
€-0.25 (-3.21%)
Prev Close
€7.80
€7.80
Open
€7.80
€7.80
Day's High
€7.85
€7.85
Day's Low
€7.52
€7.52
Volume
103,609
103,609
Avg. Vol
174,516
174,516
52-wk High
€13.92
€13.92
52-wk Low
€5.64
€5.64
About
Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (VERBIO AG) is a Germany-based company that produces and distributes bio fuels. It operates through two segments: Biodiesel and Bioethanol. The Biodiesel segment produces biodiesel, and the Bioethanol segment produces bioethanol and biomethane . The Company also provides biogas, glycerin and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€518.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|63.00
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|2.43