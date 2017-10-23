Edition:
Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS)

VDAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

329.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs327.95
Open
Rs328.75
Day's High
Rs332.10
Day's Low
Rs326.70
Volume
5,571,801
Avg. Vol
9,787,402
52-wk High
Rs336.25
52-wk Low
Rs192.20

About

Vedanta Limited is a natural resource company engaged in the business of manufacturing copper and copper products, and aluminum and aluminum products. The Company's segments include Copper, which consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod and anode slime, including from purchased concentrate and... (more)

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,216,080.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,717.19
Dividend: 17.70
Yield (%): 5.95

Latest News about VDAN.NS

Hindustan Zinc second-quarter profit rises 34 percent

Hindustan Zinc Ltd , India's biggest zinc miner, posted a 34 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by higher output and increase in metal prices.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures marginally lower ahead of the cash market open.

10 Oct 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. * MICRO FOCUS: British tech firm Micro Focus International, the new owner of ArcSig

10 Oct 2017

Morning News Call - India, October 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: India's President Ram Nath Kovind, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Junior Water Resources Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at inauguration of India Water Week 2017 in New Delhi. 10:00 am:

10 Oct 2017

Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 billion in new exploration

NEW DELHI Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, will invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India's east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Vedanta says Odisha pollution control board revokes closure of co's 3 units

* Says Odisha's pollution control board revoked closure of co's 3 units on Sept 20 ‍​

21 Sep 2017

Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American

LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of diversified miner Vedanta on Thursday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American.

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Vedanta gets direction for temporary closure of units of certain power plants in Jharsuguda‍​

* State Pollution Control Board Odisha served direction for temporary closure of 3 unts of 1215 MW power plant, 2 units of 2400 mw power plant in Jharsuguda‍​

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Vedanta Ltd appoints Kuldip Kaura as interim CEO

* Says appointment of Kuldip Kaura as interim chief executive officer w.e.f. September 1, 2017

31 Aug 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 30

Aug 30 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16628.50 NSE 45344.90 ============= TOTAL 61973.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

30 Aug 2017
