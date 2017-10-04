Edition:
Vectura Group PLC (VEC.L)

VEC.L on London Stock Exchange

101.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.40 (-2.32%)
Prev Close
103.40
Open
103.30
Day's High
103.50
Day's Low
100.70
Volume
198,869
Avg. Vol
1,713,676
52-wk High
166.97
52-wk Low
88.90

About

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company's products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) - LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) - LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) -... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.41
Market Cap(Mil.): £705.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 679.34
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about VEC.L

BRIEF-Vectura updates on positive Flutiform K-haler regulatory progress

* ‍FLUTIFORM BREATH-ACTIVATED K-HALER MAKES POSITIVE EUROPEAN REGULATORY PROGRESS​

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vectura Group posts HY revenue of 78.8 million pounds

* HY REVENUE 78.8 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 73.9 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Vectura signs VR410 agreement with Pulmatrix

* PROGRESSING DEVELOPMENT OF BRANDED GENERIC TIOTROPIUM BROMIDE PROGRAMME (VR410) FOR US MARKET, ACCELERATED THROUGH LICENCE DEAL WITH PULMATRIX

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Vectura announces ANDA filing for US generic version of Advair Diskus

* CONFIRMS STATEMENT MADE BY PARTNER HIKMA IN RESPECT OF ANDA FILING FOR A US GENERIC VERSION OF ADVAIR DISKUS SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE:

17 Aug 2017

Vectura signs deal with Novartis for generic U.S. lung therapy

Vectura Group Plc said on Wednesday it has signed an exclusive deal with Sandoz AG, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis, to develop a generic copy of an existing combined lung therapy for the U.S. market.

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Vectura inks new U.S. deals for generic asthma therapy​

* ‍New development and licence agreement for a U.S. inhaled generic​

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Vectura says to present positive phase I data for VR942

* Vectura group plc - vr942 positive phase i data to be presented at American Thoracic Society 113th Annual Conference

22 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates