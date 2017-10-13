Zambian villagers win right to sue Vedanta in English courts LONDON Nearly 2,000 Zambian villagers have won the right to sue Vedanta Resources in the English courts in a ruling that could lead to other multinationals being pursued in London for their activities overseas.

Vedanta's zinc business lifted by China steel production Mining company Vedanta Resources said mined metal production at its Indian zinc unit rose 42 percent in the first half of the year, lifted by strong demand in China for the metal used in steel production.

Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 billion in new exploration NEW DELHI Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, will invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India's east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.

Vedanta Resources names ex-CEO Kaura as interim chief executive Indian mining company Vedanta Resources Plc named a former CEO, Kuldip Kaura, to again lead the company on an interim basis as it looks for a new head to replace Tom Albanese, who is leaving the company on Thursday.

