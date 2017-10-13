Edition:
Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)

VED.L on London Stock Exchange

873.50GBp
4:12pm IST
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
869.50
Open
875.00
Day's High
875.50
Day's Low
867.50
Volume
89,132
Avg. Vol
1,051,900
52-wk High
1,112.50
52-wk Low
558.50

About

Vedanta Resources plc is a natural resources company, which is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing minerals, and oil and gas. The Company produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas, and commercial power. Its operations are located in India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia, Ireland,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.46
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,445.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 270.19
Dividend: 26.99
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about VED.L

Zambian villagers win right to sue Vedanta in English courts

LONDON Nearly 2,000 Zambian villagers have won the right to sue Vedanta Resources in the English courts in a ruling that could lead to other multinationals being pursued in London for their activities overseas.

13 Oct 2017

Vedanta's zinc business lifted by China steel production

Mining company Vedanta Resources said mined metal production at its Indian zinc unit rose 42 percent in the first half of the year, lifted by strong demand in China for the metal used in steel production.

10 Oct 2017

Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 billion in new exploration

NEW DELHI Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, will invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India's east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.

09 Oct 2017

Vedanta Resources names ex-CEO Kaura as interim chief executive

Indian mining company Vedanta Resources Plc named a former CEO, Kuldip Kaura, to again lead the company on an interim basis as it looks for a new head to replace Tom Albanese, who is leaving the company on Thursday.

30 Aug 2017

