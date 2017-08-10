Edition:
Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)

VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,322.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-42.35 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs2,365.05
Open
Rs2,394.00
Day's High
Rs2,394.00
Day's Low
Rs2,312.25
Volume
50,709
Avg. Vol
266,512
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15

About

Venky's (India) Limited is engaged in the production of day-old layer and broiler chicks for the poultry markets of North India. The Company offers a range of products, such as day old commercial chicks, grown up commercial broiler, refined oil and de-oiled cake for poultry feed. Its segments include Poultry and Poultry... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.28
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs33,989.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14.09
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.25

Latest News about VENK.NS

BRIEF-Venky's (India) June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 519.5 million rupees versus profit of 409.8 million rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago

22 May 2017
