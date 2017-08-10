Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)
VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,322.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-42.35 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs2,365.05
Open
Rs2,394.00
Day's High
Rs2,394.00
Day's Low
Rs2,312.25
Volume
50,709
Avg. Vol
266,512
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15
About
Venky's (India) Limited is engaged in the production of day-old layer and broiler chicks for the poultry markets of North India. The Company offers a range of products, such as day old commercial chicks, grown up commercial broiler, refined oil and de-oiled cake for poultry feed. Its segments include Poultry and Poultry... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-Venky's (India) June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 519.5 million rupees versus profit of 409.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago