Venture Corporation Ltd (VENM.SI)
VENM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
21.70SGD
5 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)
$-0.27 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
$21.97
Open
$22.15
Day's High
$22.15
Day's Low
$21.52
Volume
810,200
Avg. Vol
1,046,144
52-wk High
$22.39
52-wk Low
$9.70
About
Venture Corporation Limited is a Singapore-based provider of technology services, products and solutions. The Company is engaged in providing manufacturing, product design and development, engineering and supply-chain management services. It operates through three segments: Electronics Services Provider, Retail Store Solutions... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,233.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|283.68
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|2.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.39
|16.40
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.91
|10.62
|ROE:
|--
|11.35
|14.22
BRIEF-Venture Corporation Issues & Allotts Shares Under Share Option Schemes
* ISSUED & ALLOTTED 5,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO AT EXERCISE PRICE OF S$7.600 EACH UNDER SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2004
BRIEF-Venture Corporation Ltd qtrly net profit attributable S$111.4 million
* Qtrly net profit attributable to owners of co s$111.4 million versus S$47.4 million
BRIEF-Bravura Venture Corp. closes $3,000,000 private placement
* Bravura Venture Corp. cCloses $3,000,000 private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: