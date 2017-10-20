Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)
VESTA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
23.91MXN
20 Oct 2017
23.91MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-0.33%)
$-0.08 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
$23.99
$23.99
Open
$24.11
$24.11
Day's High
$24.50
$24.50
Day's Low
$23.80
$23.80
Volume
4,291,119
4,291,119
Avg. Vol
1,730,949
1,730,949
52-wk High
$29.99
$29.99
52-wk Low
$21.50
$21.50
About
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the real estate sector. Its main activities comprise the development, acquisition, sale and leasing of industrial buildings and distribution centers. The Company’s portfolio includes 85 properties located across 11 Mexican states, which are mainly... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$16,331.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|631.73
|Dividend:
|0.28
|Yield (%):
|4.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09