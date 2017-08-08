Vesuvius India Ltd (VESU.NS)
VESU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,317.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-28.20 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs1,345.45
Open
Rs1,358.00
Day's High
Rs1,358.00
Day's Low
Rs1,310.00
Volume
10,803
Avg. Vol
15,601
52-wk High
Rs1,490.00
52-wk Low
Rs991.00
About
Vesuvius India Limited is engaged in manufacturing and trading of refractory goods. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, trading and sale of refractories. The Company provides services in relation to refractory goods. The Company has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs27,664.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.30
|Dividend:
|6.50
|Yield (%):
|0.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Vesuvius India June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 271.8 million rupees versus profit 239.4 million rupees year ago