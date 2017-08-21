BRIEF-V Guard Industries acquires 49.43 pct shares of GUTS Electro-Mech * Says has acquired 49.43 percent of equity shares of GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vWgUVX) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's V-Guard Industries June-qtr PAT down 46 pct * June quarter net revenue from operations 5.69 billion rupees, up 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: