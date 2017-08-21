V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.BO)
VGUA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
193.45INR
12:52pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.30 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
Rs190.15
Open
Rs191.00
Day's High
Rs194.75
Day's Low
Rs190.90
Volume
28,920
Avg. Vol
105,104
52-wk High
Rs220.75
52-wk Low
Rs109.29
About
V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) is an India-based company engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of electronic products. The Company's segments include Electronics, Electrical/Electro Mechanical and Others. V-Guard's Electronics segment includes products, such as voltage stabilizers, uninterruptible power supply... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs81,002.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|424.65
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|0.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
BRIEF-V Guard Industries acquires 49.43 pct shares of GUTS Electro-Mech
* Says has acquired 49.43 percent of equity shares of GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vWgUVX) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's V-Guard Industries June-qtr PAT down 46 pct
* June quarter net revenue from operations 5.69 billion rupees, up 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's V Guard Industries March-qtr profit marginally down
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 419.7 million rupees ; total revenue was 5.15 billion rupees