V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)

VGUA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

194.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.30 (+2.26%)
Prev Close
Rs190.20
Open
Rs191.95
Day's High
Rs195.25
Day's Low
Rs190.50
Volume
883,062
Avg. Vol
893,026
52-wk High
Rs220.85
52-wk Low
Rs108.64

Chart for

About

V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) is an India-based company engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of electronic products. The Company's segments include Electronics, Electrical/Electro Mechanical and Others. V-Guard's Electronics segment includes products, such as voltage stabilizers, uninterruptible power supply...

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs81,002.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 424.65
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 0.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about VGUA.NS

BRIEF-V Guard Industries acquires 49.43 pct shares of GUTS Electro-Mech

* Says has acquired 49.43 percent of equity shares of GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vWgUVX) Further company coverage:

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's V-Guard Industries June-qtr PAT down 46 pct

* June quarter net revenue from operations 5.69 billion rupees, up 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's V Guard Industries March-qtr profit marginally down

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 419.7 million rupees ; total revenue was 5.15 billion rupees

19 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates