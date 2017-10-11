BRIEF-Veolia awarded $70 million‍​ contract with Antero Resources * AWARDED CONTRACT WITH OIL AND GAS OPERATOR ANTERO RESOURCES; CONTRACT FOR UP TO 10-YEARS AND IS WORTH $70 MILLION‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yEHPdb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Vinci's acquisitive energy arm hunts more targets in Europe PARIS, Oct 6 French energy infrastructure and automation company Vinci Energies' apparently insatiable appetite for takeovers remains undiminished as it strives for leadership of the highly fragmented outsourcing industry.

BRIEF-Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings * VEOLIA AND ICADE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP CONCERNING AIR QUALITY IN BUILDINGS

Veolia expects compromise over Sheffield incinerator contract PARIS Veolia expects to reach a compromise with the English city of Sheffield over its waste handling contract in the coming months, the head of the French environmental services company said on Monday, after the council sought to cut the cost.

UPDATE 1-Utility Veolia's H1 revenues lifted by strong U.S and Latam growth * H1 revenues up, but net profit falls

Veolia has leeway for multi-billion euro acquisition, CEO says AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France French utility Veolia has the financial firepower to make a multi-billion euro acquisition, its chief executive said on Saturday.

BRIEF-Veolia awarded operations contract for North Carolina biomass facility * VEOLIA AWARDED OPERATIONS CONTRACT FOR NORTH CAROLINA BIOMASS FACILITY