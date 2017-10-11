Edition:
Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA)

VIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€20.08
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,792,463
52-wk High
€20.28
52-wk Low
€15.01

Veolia Environnement SA (Veolia) is engaged in providing environmental management services, which include drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater and sanitation services, and waste management and energy services. The Company's segments include France; Europe, excluding France; Rest of the world; Global Businesses,... (more)

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): €11,101.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 563.36
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 4.06

BRIEF-Veolia awarded $70 million‍​ contract with Antero Resources

* AWARDED CONTRACT WITH OIL AND GAS OPERATOR ANTERO RESOURCES; CONTRACT FOR UP TO 10-YEARS AND IS WORTH $70 MILLION‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yEHPdb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

11 Oct 2017

Vinci's acquisitive energy arm hunts more targets in Europe

PARIS, Oct 6 French energy infrastructure and automation company Vinci Energies' apparently insatiable appetite for takeovers remains undiminished as it strives for leadership of the highly fragmented outsourcing industry.

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings

* VEOLIA AND ICADE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP CONCERNING AIR QUALITY IN BUILDINGS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

20 Sep 2017

Veolia expects compromise over Sheffield incinerator contract

PARIS Veolia expects to reach a compromise with the English city of Sheffield over its waste handling contract in the coming months, the head of the French environmental services company said on Monday, after the council sought to cut the cost.

31 Jul 2017

Veolia expects compromise over Sheffield incinerator contract

PARIS, July 31 Veolia expects to reach a compromise with the English city of Sheffield over its waste handling contract in the coming months, the head of the French environmental services company said on Monday, after the council sought to cut the cost.

31 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Utility Veolia's H1 revenues lifted by strong U.S and Latam growth

* H1 revenues up, but net profit falls (Adds CEO comments, Brexit comments, detail)

31 Jul 2017

Veolia has leeway for multi-billion euro acquisition, CEO says

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France French utility Veolia has the financial firepower to make a multi-billion euro acquisition, its chief executive said on Saturday.

08 Jul 2017

Japan's aging sewers highlight resistance to Abe's structural reforms

TOKYO Hidden beneath its streets, Japan's aging sewer pipes spotlight a challenge that has held back reforms Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing to revitalise the world's third-biggest economy.

13 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Veolia awarded operations contract for North Carolina biomass facility

* VEOLIA AWARDED OPERATIONS CONTRACT FOR NORTH CAROLINA BIOMASS FACILITY

07 Jun 2017

Delphi, Transdev to develop self-driving transport service in Europe

DETROIT Delphi Automotive PLC will partner with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport service controlled by the French government, to develop an automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies said on Wednesday.

07 Jun 2017
