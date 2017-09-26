BRIEF-Seven Generations prices senior unsecured notes * Priced an offering of US$700 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 5.375% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Seven Generations launches tender offer for 8.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2020 * Seven Generations launches tender offer for any and all of its 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020

Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch SAN FRANCISCO When Apple Inc unveils new iPhones on Tuesday at its Apple Park "spaceship" campus, there may be important clues for the watchers of seven semiconductor stocks.

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 production 165,200 boe/d * Seven Generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share

BRIEF-Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance * Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln * Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion

