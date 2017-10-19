Edition:
Vilmorin & Cie SA (VILM.PA)

VILM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

78.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€78.34
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,931
52-wk High
€82.71
52-wk Low
€52.50

About

Vilmorin & Cie SA is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of vegetable and crop seeds for agricultural production and market gardeners. The Vegetable seeds division is involved in the production and sale of vegetable seeds under the brand names, such as Hazera-Nickerson, Vilmorin SA, HM.Clause and Mikado Kyowa Seed,... (more)

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,585.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 20.83
Dividend: 1.10
Yield (%): 1.45

Vilmorin sees GMO maize opening in China in wake of Syngenta

PARIS, Oct 19 Vilmorin expects China to end a ban on growing genetically modified crops after ChemChina's takeover of Syngenta, potentially benefiting Vilmorin due to a maize licensing deal it has with Syngenta.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie FY consolidated net profit up at‍​ 90.1 million euros

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​118.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie Q4 sales raise up 2.5%

* OUTLOOK FOR 2016-2017: INCREASE IN CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE AND STRONG GROWTH IN RESULTS

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie 9-month sales rise to 1.07 billion euros

* 9-Month sales EUR 1.07 billion ($1.17 billion) versus EUR 989.8 million year ago

25 Apr 2017
