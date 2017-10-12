Virbac SA (VIRB.PA)
BRIEF-Virbac Q3 sales fall to 192.7 million euros
* REG-VIRBAC: QUARTERLY SALES AFFECTED BY DISTRIBUTOR DESTOCKING IN THE UNITED STATES
Virbac cuts full-year revenue forecast amid still weak US sales
Sept 11 French veterinary pharmaceutical firm Virbac cut its full-year outlook on Monday, saying it now expected revenue to be little changed from last year after a fall in U.S. sales affected its first-half earnings.
BRIEF-Virbac H1 net profit group share rises to 13.9 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 13.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs commercialisation agreement with Virbac
* Signed a commercialisation agreement with Virbac, for the launch of its hemp‐based complementary animal feed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Virbac Q2 consolidated revenue up to 234.8 million euros
* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IN Q2 AMOUNTED TO EUR 234.8 MILLION, UP SHARPLY BY +7.5% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Virbac says Sébastien Huron to become new Chairman
* REG-VIRBAC : SÉBASTIEN HURON WILL BECOME THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD AS OF DECEMBER 2017
BRIEF-Virbac signs a research agreement with Bio-Gene
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Biocorp signs an industrialization contract with Virbac
* INDUSTRIALIZATION CONTRACT TOTALING €1 MILLION FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF AN INNOVATIVE ADMINISTRATION AND CLOSURE SYSTEM COMPATIBLE WITH VIALS