Edition:
India

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

VIV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€20.82
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,421,873
52-wk High
€21.62
52-wk Low
€15.96

Chart for

About

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): €27,327.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,291.47
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 1.89

Financials

Latest News about VIV.PA

Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture

MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

20 Oct 2017

Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture

MILAN, Oct 20 The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia's network should be spun off and listed - minister

ROME, Oct 20 Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Friday that Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed-line network should be spun off from the rest of the company and listed.

20 Oct 2017

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

EXCLUSIVE - China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina

MADRID - China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

18 Oct 2017

Exclusive: China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina

MADRID China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

18 Oct 2017

Italy moves to rein in Vivendi's influence over Telecom Italia

ROME/MILAN Italy told Telecom Italia on Monday that it wants to have a say in all its strategic decisions, in the strongest sign so far that Rome intends to rein in the growing influence of French group Vivendi over the former state monopoly.

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Italy moves to rein in Vivendi's influence over Telecom Italia

* Rome to appoint boss of unit involved in key network decisions

17 Oct 2017

Italy regulator explores forced Telecom Italia network split -sources

MILAN/ROME, Oct 13 Italy's communications regulator is considering whether it could force Telecom Italia (TIM) to put its fixed-line network into a separate company to address competition concerns, three sources close to the matter said.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders

* Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

11 Oct 2017
» More VIV.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates