Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia's network should be spun off and listed - minister ROME, Oct 20 Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Friday that Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed-line network should be spun off from the rest of the company and listed.

EXCLUSIVE - China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina MADRID - China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

Italy moves to rein in Vivendi's influence over Telecom Italia ROME/MILAN Italy told Telecom Italia on Monday that it wants to have a say in all its strategic decisions, in the strongest sign so far that Rome intends to rein in the growing influence of French group Vivendi over the former state monopoly.

Italy regulator explores forced Telecom Italia network split -sources MILAN/ROME, Oct 13 Italy's communications regulator is considering whether it could force Telecom Italia (TIM) to put its fixed-line network into a separate company to address competition concerns, three sources close to the matter said.