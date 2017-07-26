Telefonica Brasil using digital services to further cut costs SAO PAULO, July 26 Telefonica Brasil SA is using digital customer services to further reduce spending on call centers and paper billing, executives told analysts on Wednesday, suggesting there is room to continue improving operational profitability.

Telefonica Brasil posts 25 pct rise in second-quarter profit SAO PAULO, July 26 Telefonica Brasil SA , the biggest telecommunications firm in the country, on Wednesday reported a 25 percent rise in second-quarter net income to 873 million reais ($275 million), a securities filing showed.

Exclusive: Five companies eye Brazil's Cemig Telecom, sources say SAO PAULO Brazil's No. 1 wireless carrier Telefónica Brasil SA and fiber-optic service provider Globenet Inc are among at least five industry players looking at the fiber-optic arm of Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA , which put the unit on the block to cut debt, three people with direct knowledge of the process said.

UPDATE 1-Brazil state wants Cesp sale by September, sources say SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazil's São Paulo state aims to sell control of Cia Energética de São Paulo SA by around September, two people with knowledge of the plan said on Thursday, marking the latest move by regional governments in Latin America's No. 1 economy to raise cash and exit the utility industry.

UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil books 13 pct rise in recurring profit SAO PAULO, May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.