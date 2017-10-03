TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for September 2017 Oct 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market for September 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE DEAL YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE -------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIA-India's Vijaya Bank likely to merge with Dena Bank - Financial Express - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BUZZ-India's Vijaya Bank falls on share sale ** Shares of state-run Vijaya Bank fall as much as 3.2 pct to 68.60 rupees, their biggest intraday pct drop since Aug. 18

BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank launches share sale to institutions * India's Vijaya Bank says launches share sale to institutional investors

Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay * Investors lap up bank capital as IDBI pledges to pay coupon

TABLE-Vijaya Bank June-qtr profit up about 57 pct July 24 Vijaya Bank quarterly results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) June 2017 June 2016 Net profit 2.55 1.62 Net NPA (%) 5.24 5.42 Source text: http://bit.ly/2uqEfOz NOTE: Vijaya Bank is a public sector bank in India (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co alloted optionally convertible debentures to Vijaya Bank * Alloted 4.8 million shares of co to Vijaya Bank, who has completed process of conversion of debt into equity