Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)
58.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.50 (-0.84%)
Rs59.35
Rs59.50
Rs59.90
Rs58.20
1,238,850
1,293,353
Rs97.40
Rs37.10
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs54,836.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|998.85
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|2.73
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for September 2017
Oct 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market for September 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE DEAL YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE -------------------------------------------------------------------------
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 22
Sep 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12840.40 NSE 42555.70 ============= TOTAL 55396.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M
MEDIA-India's Vijaya Bank likely to merge with Dena Bank - Financial Express
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 21
Sep 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12571.30 NSE 33628.50 ============= TOTAL 46199.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M
BUZZ-India's Vijaya Bank falls on share sale
** Shares of state-run Vijaya Bank fall as much as 3.2 pct to 68.60 rupees, their biggest intraday pct drop since Aug. 18
BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank launches share sale to institutions
* India's Vijaya Bank says launches share sale to institutional investors
Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay
* Investors lap up bank capital as IDBI pledges to pay coupon
TABLE-Vijaya Bank June-qtr profit up about 57 pct
July 24 Vijaya Bank quarterly results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) June 2017 June 2016 Net profit 2.55 1.62 Net NPA (%) 5.24 5.42 Source text: http://bit.ly/2uqEfOz NOTE: Vijaya Bank is a public sector bank in India (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co alloted optionally convertible debentures to Vijaya Bank
* Alloted 4.8 million shares of co to Vijaya Bank, who has completed process of conversion of debt into equity
BRIEF-Prakash Steelage gets notice from Vijaya Bank in relation to reconstruction of assets
* Received notice from Vijaya Bank with regards to securitisation and reconstruction of financial assets and enforcement of security interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: