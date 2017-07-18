Edition:
Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J)

VKEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,965.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.00 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
1,978.00
Open
1,970.00
Day's High
1,978.00
Day's Low
1,962.00
Volume
412,630
Avg. Vol
1,180,875
52-wk High
2,090.00
52-wk Low
1,650.00

Vukile Property Fund Limited is a property holding and investment company through the direct and indirect ownership of immovable property. The Company's objective is to invest in properties with contractual cash flows for long-term sustainability and capital appreciation, to growing income distributions for linked unitholders.... (more)

Beta: 0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): R15,092.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 758.04
Dividend: 89.10
Yield (%): 7.87

BRIEF-Vukile proposes equity raise of 500 mln rand

* Company proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 mln rand through issue of new shares

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund says currently in negotiations

* Currently in negotiations, which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund posts FY profit after tax 1.5 bln rand

* Group's net profit after tax for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to 1.5 billion rand (March 2016: 1.6 billion rand)

24 May 2017
