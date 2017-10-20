Edition:
India

Vallourec SA (VLLP.PA)

VLLP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

4.63EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€4.63
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,965,626
52-wk High
€7.47
52-wk Low
€3.80

Chart for

About

Vallourec SA is a France-based company, which specializes in the production of seamless and welded steel tube products for industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products. For the oil and gas industry, it designs and develops a comprehensive range of products including seamless... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.98
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,156.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 451.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates