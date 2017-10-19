Edition:
Valeo SA (VLOF.PA)

VLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

60.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€60.94
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
748,042
52-wk High
€67.80
52-wk Low
€48.73

Valeo SA is an automotive supplier. The Company is a technology company, which is focused on the design, production and sale of components, integrated systems, modules and services for the automotive sector. Its segments include Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems and Visibility Systems. The... (more)

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): €15,066.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 239.65
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 1.99

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 19)

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

19 Oct 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17)

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

17 Oct 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 13)

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Valeo obtains authorization from European Commission to acquire FTE​

* OBTAINS AUTHORIZATION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR ACQUISITION OF FTE‍​

13 Oct 2017

EU regulators okay Valeo bid for FTE with conditions

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 EU antitrust enforcers approved on Friday Valeo's 819.3-million-euro ($968.8 million) bid for German clutch manufacturer FTE Automotive after the French car parts supplier agreed to sell a unit to an Italian rival.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Valeo has potential to grow from increase in electric and hybrid cars -CEO

* Valeo head Jacques Aschenbroich told the Frankfurt car show that the increase in electric and hybrid vehicles represented great potential drivers for growth for Valeo

13 Sep 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 11)

BRUSSELS, Sept 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Valeo issues 600 million euros bond

* ANNOUNCES ITS € 600 MILLION BOND ISSUE DUE SEPTEMBER 12, 2022‍​

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Valeo's subsidiary Spheros changes its name to Valeo Thermal Commercial Vehicles

* THE SUBSIDIARY SPHEROS CHANGES NAME TO VALEO THERMAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES Source text: http://bit.ly/2wVuLfc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

18 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Valeo profit up 20 pct on LED lights, thermal systems

PARIS, July 20 French car parts maker Valeo said first-half profit rose 20 percent as demand for LED lighting and fuel-efficient engine systems helped sales to outpace global auto markets.

20 Jul 2017
