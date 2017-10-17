UPDATE 1-Virgin Money reports steady mortgage lending in first nine months Oct 17 Virgin Money reported gross mortgage lending of 6.5 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) to the end of the third quarter, in line with a year earlier, and said it had seen robust customer demand due to low unemployment and a resilient housing market.

Fitch Affirms Virgin Money at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Virgin Money plc's (VM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed VM's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to Virgin Money plc as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratin

UPDATE 2-Virgin Money sees weaker UK housing market and margins * Shares fall as much as 10 pct (Adds CEO comments, details, share movement)

BRIEF-Virgin Money says H1 pretax profit up 26 pct * H1 UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 26 PER CENT TO 128.6 MILLION STG AND RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY INCREASED TO 13.3 PER CENT

Virgin Money's H1 pretax profit up 26 pct July 25 British challenger bank Virgin Money Holdings Plc posted a 26 percent rise in first-half underlying pretax profit, helped by growth in the bank's core mortgages, savings and credit card businesses.

BRIEF-Virgin Money says chairman Glen Moreno to retire in 2018 * Announces that its chairman, Glen Moreno, has confirmed his intention to retire from board in 2018