V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)
VMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,416.95INR
23 Oct 2017
1,416.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-32.05 (-2.21%)
Rs-32.05 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,449.00
Rs1,449.00
Open
Rs1,459.00
Rs1,459.00
Day's High
Rs1,459.00
Rs1,459.00
Day's Low
Rs1,402.60
Rs1,402.60
Volume
16,134
16,134
Avg. Vol
41,260
41,260
52-wk High
Rs1,585.00
Rs1,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs442.80
Rs442.80
About
V-Mart Retail Limited retails readymade garments and accessories. The Company is engaged in value retailing through the chain of stores situated at various places in India. It operates through Retail Sales segment. It offers products across three verticals, which include apparel, general merchandise (non-apparel and home mart)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs26,118.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|18.10
|Dividend:
|1.25
|Yield (%):
|0.09