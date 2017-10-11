Edition:
5N Plus Inc (VNP.TO)

VNP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.15CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.15
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
55,725
52-wk High
$3.71
52-wk Low
$1.58

About

5N Plus Inc (5N Plus) is a Canada-based producer of specialty metal and chemical products used in a number of pharmaceutical, electronic and industrial applications. The Company operates in two business segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined...

Beta: 0.14
Market Cap(Mil.): $259.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 83.90
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-5N plus is awarded multi-year, U.S. government contract

* 5N Plus Inc - ‍program is expected to commence in second half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-5N Plus Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* 5N Plus reports financial results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2017

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-5N Plus says revenue for Q1 2017 reached $60.9 million

* 5N Plus reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

03 May 2017
